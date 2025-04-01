11 Best Ways To Use Fish For Breakfast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're considering adding fish to your breakfast food lineup, you'd be in good company. Though it may not be a common protein for the first meal of the day in the United States (yet), a number of cultures worldwide don't limit fish to only lunch and dinner. Fish makes a morning appearance from Asia to Scandinavia to the jolly United Kingdom, and it takes all manner of forms: soups, toast toppers, as an egg accompaniment, fried and on the side, or even just from a bottle (you'll see).

Maybe you can't imagine seeing fish in this new morning light. If not, consider this: Fish is generally one of the healthiest foods you can get your hands (or fork) on, replete with a wide variety of nutrients. That includes protein and vitamin D, which roughly half of Americans don't get enough of. Some fish are also high in omega-3 fatty acids — a trio of wonder fats for our eyes, brains, and other organs.

Fish is also a spectacularly versatile ingredient. Yes, you can bread and fry it, but you won't find that exact preparation on our list; we're looking beyond the basic American palate for our breakfast fish dishes. Those of you who already know you love seafood and have just been waiting to get it on your breakfast table in new and tantalizing ways, be prepared for excitement: There's bound to be something on this list you'll adore and haven't heard of.