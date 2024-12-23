The Traditional Chinese Technique That Yields The Fluffiest Bread

Japanese milk bread has become prized in western cultures for its uniquely fluffy texture. Its softness makes it the perfect bread for French toast. Even celebrity chefs like Martha Stewart enjoy using milk bread as a way to make sandwiches more luxurious.

While many people love milk bread's fluffiness, few people actually know and understand what allows it to be so soft and pillowy in the first place. The answer is tangzhong, a Chinese technique that creates a starch gel that can be used in baking. This technique is used to not only improve the texture of bread, but also to increase its shelf life so it doesn't go stale as quickly.

Tangzhong is sometimes confused with yudane, which is a Japanese technique that is similar but still different from tangzhong. The best part about tangzhong is that it is easy to replicate at home. A few simple baking ingredients and water can be combined to make this gel, thus granting home bakers the ability to make stunningly soft bread.