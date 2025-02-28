14 Ingredients To Substitute For Fresh Garlic

Many cooks opine that the only true remedy for a lack of fresh garlic is a trip to the store for more — no substitute will achieve its unmistakable pungent flavor and aroma. We agree; nothing hits quite like fresh garlic, and any swap-out will modify your dish's flavor noticeably. But we also know there are days when you're completely out of garlic or have zero inclination to peel and mince it. If you'd accept a swap that provides even a fraction of fresh garlic's vibe, these substitutes are for you.

Before we dive into garlic's best replacements, let's identify what makes it so distinctive. Garlic belongs to a group of plants called alliums. When alliums are cut, crushed, smashed, or otherwise damaged, they release a sulfurous-smelling compound called allicin. Allicin's pungency is the calling card of not only fresh garlic but also its cousins: onions, shallots, chives, and leeks. These other alliums make passable substitutes for fresh garlic, but garlic contains a lot more concentrated allicin than they do. You won't get a wallop of garlic flavor from them, but you'll get varying degrees of that iconic nose-tickling bite.

You can also use processed garlic products like garlic powder as subs for fresh, but remember that allicin decreases in intensity the older it gets, so modify your expectations and ratios. And, if you're avoiding garlic and other alliums for health or religious reasons (or even if you just don't like their taste), there are a few non-allium ingredients that can take its place in a pinch.