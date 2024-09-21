14 Canned Fish You Should Have In Your Pantry

Tinned fish is trending right now and for good reason. While fresh fish may be hard to find in some places, nearly every grocery store stocks some form of canned fish. Generally speaking, canned fish can be relatively cheap and contain a hefty amount of protein and heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Plus, those tins will last for ages in your cupboard, making them great staples to have on hand when you want a quick and easy meal.

When you think of canned fish, tuna is probably the first thing that comes to mind. However, there are numerous types of tinned seafood you can try. Think briny oysters, meaty salmon, and delicate crab meat to name just a few. And while tuna may be great in sandwiches, salads, and pasta dishes, other types of canned seafood can be used to make everything from upgraded tacos to protein-packed avocado toast and elegant canapes.

Looking to broaden your canned fish horizons? We spoke to numerous chefs and seafood experts to see which types of tinned fish they recommend for taste, nutrition, and versatility. According to the experts, these are the types of canned fish everyone should have in their pantries.

