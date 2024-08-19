You're Doing It All Wrong - How To Make An Omelet

The first mistake you may be making is having your burner up too high. Ksenia Prints suggests using the medium-low setting. "Err on the side of low because you really want to keep your eggs yellow, and nice and quivery and gooey," she says. "And you don't want that browning on the outside."

Choosing the right amount of eggs to use is also important. Prints recommends using three eggs for an omelet, and warns that more than four eggs can make the omelet difficult to manipulate in the pan.

As for mixing your eggs, ditch your whisk and use a fork instead. "A whisk is going to get you the effect of a soufflé, while a fork gets enough air — but not too much air — so that your eggs are cohesive and homogeneous but not too fluffy," Prints says. You'll know the eggs are properly mixed when there's no separation between the yolk and the white of the eggs, and you get strings of eggs coming off your fork when you lift it from the bowl.

Choosing your butter or oil is also paramount for the perfect omelet. Most importantly, don't use butter straight from the fridge. Prints explains that cold butter won't evenly distribute the heat. Instead, Prints uses ghee (also known as clarified butter), because she says, "It's going to melt just right."

