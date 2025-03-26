9 Vegan Meat Alternatives You Should Always Avoid Buying

Vegan meat alternatives are on the rise — 44% of people around the globe have tried a substitute, according to a 2021 survey by Rakuten Insight. However, one in three participants in the U.S. and Japan reported not finding these options as good as the original. Vegan food sometimes gets stereotyped as being bland or overly healthy, but it's not all chickpeas and bean sprouts; there are now a multitude of alternatives that replicate the taste and texture of meat.

While it's true that some people avoid animal protein to live a whole food plant-based lifestyle, many people want to tuck into burgers, sausages, and bacon, but for health or ethical reasons don't want to eat meat. There has been some skepticism about how healthy processed meat alternatives can be, but according to researchers, vegan substitutes are often lower in cholesterol, saturated and trans-fat, while also having more fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

Plant-based proteins can be just as tasty as the real thing, but some miss the mark. Sometimes, when vegetables alone are used as vegan meat alternatives, they can lack the protein and calories needed for a full meal. Other times, meat substitutions may be nutritionally sound, but simply don't taste much like meat. They might be great in a dish, but not what you're looking for if you fancy a replica of your favorite meat dish. If you're looking for a suitable plant-based protein, here are nine vegan alternatives you should always avoid buying.