9 Vegan Meat Alternatives You Should Always Avoid Buying
Vegan meat alternatives are on the rise — 44% of people around the globe have tried a substitute, according to a 2021 survey by Rakuten Insight. However, one in three participants in the U.S. and Japan reported not finding these options as good as the original. Vegan food sometimes gets stereotyped as being bland or overly healthy, but it's not all chickpeas and bean sprouts; there are now a multitude of alternatives that replicate the taste and texture of meat.
While it's true that some people avoid animal protein to live a whole food plant-based lifestyle, many people want to tuck into burgers, sausages, and bacon, but for health or ethical reasons don't want to eat meat. There has been some skepticism about how healthy processed meat alternatives can be, but according to researchers, vegan substitutes are often lower in cholesterol, saturated and trans-fat, while also having more fiber, vitamins, and minerals.
Plant-based proteins can be just as tasty as the real thing, but some miss the mark. Sometimes, when vegetables alone are used as vegan meat alternatives, they can lack the protein and calories needed for a full meal. Other times, meat substitutions may be nutritionally sound, but simply don't taste much like meat. They might be great in a dish, but not what you're looking for if you fancy a replica of your favorite meat dish. If you're looking for a suitable plant-based protein, here are nine vegan alternatives you should always avoid buying.
1. Eggplant
Eggplant is very versatile and can be found in dishes across the globe, from eggplant parmesan to eggplant stir-fries and eggplant parm fries. However, the vegetable can be a little bitter if cooked incorrectly, and choosing the perfect eggplant can make or break a tasty dish. Some recipes cite eggplant as a good meat alternative, mocking pulled pork or bacon. Though delicious, the vegetable alone does not stand up as a good substitute for meat.
Eggplants are naturally low in calories and protein, with 100 grams containing just 35 calories and less than a gram of protein. Compared to 100 grams of pulled pork which boasts 167 calories and 16 grams of protein, it is not substantial as an alternative. It works if you're trying to cut down on caloric intake or saturated fats, but it's not ideal if you're trying to get protein. An easy fix is to bulk up eggplant recipes with plant-based proteins, such as tofu, beans, or lentils, so you're not going hungry.
2. Beets
Beetroot is another example of a vegetable that often gets suggested in place of meat. Beetroot is delicious grilled and as part of a full meal, but it has gained popularity in the mock-meat world for its glaring color, which can help veggie burgers "bleed."
While beetroot juice can be an effective ingredient in a plant-based burger to achieve this gimmick, some recipes suggest simply swapping in beetroot for meat. Many a fancy restaurant has served up a beetroot wrapped in pastry, called it a beet Wellington and slapped a premium price on it, much to the dismay of plant-based folk.
If you're in the mood for a veggie burger, a beetroot-based patty can do the trick, but make sure you're following a good recipe to get other forms of protein in there, as beets on their own are low in the macronutrient. While 100 grams of a beef burger has 15 grams of protein, beets have less than 2 grams in comparison. Though they can be tasty, don't expect beetroot burgers to replicate a meaty flavor or texture.
3. Nut cutlets
Meat alternatives have moved to the next level over the past few years, and now you can practically veganize any dish. However, one plant-based recipe that feels reminiscent of an earlier time is the humble nut cutlet. These are patties formed out of a variety of nuts, often mixed with fried onion and garlic, seasonings, and breadcrumbs. Sometimes shaped into loaves, nut cutlets or nut roasts are predominantly used at holidays as a replacement for a turkey roast or meatloaf.
Though nuts are great for heart health and provide protein and omega-3 fats, the nut cutlet feels like it hasn't had a recipe update since the '60s. Frequently, shop-bought nut cutlets or nut roast mixes can be dry and disappointing. If you're keen on getting the health benefits of nut cutlets, it's best to whip up a batch yourself rather than buying a dry-mix packet or frozen option. Now that there are more plant-based holiday recipes available, perhaps it's time to leave store-bought nut roast in the past.
4. Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP)
With so many great vegan options out there, another ingredient that seems like a relic of an earlier time is textured vegetable protein, known as TVP. Frequently found in health food stores, TVP is a protein made from soy flour. Unlike other meat alternatives, it cannot simply be thrown into a dish as a replacement for meat. On its own, TVP is very bland, and the texture can be mushy if not cooked right.
If you're using it in place of ground beef in dishes like chili or bolognese, then TVP can be a great substitution, but make sure to season it extra liberally so it tastes delicious. For other uses, such as mimicking chicken in pasta, or as beef chunks in a stir-fry, you're best off opting for a ready-made meat alternative to get a meatier taste. If you want to cook a vegetable protein from scratch, tofu is a more versatile and accessible option for budding plant-based chefs.
5. Silken tofu
If a meat-free recipe calls for tofu, it is easy to head to the store and pick up a package. However, if you aren't careful you may open it up only to find that it's the texture of pudding. With despair in your heart, you'll realize you've made every tofu newbie's error and bought silken tofu, and there's no way you can transform this soft gelatinous soy into tofu wings or tofu steak.
Tofu comes in many forms, and the silken variety is not the one to use in place of meat. Silken tofu works great on its own when topped with a Japanese dressing of soy sauce, ginger, and sesame oil, as a substitute for eggs when baking, or as a way to add protein to a pasta sauce — but it is not the choice to go for as a meat alternative. Instead go for firm or super-firm tofu to ensure you can cook your dish without it falling apart.
6. Falafel
Falafel is a Middle Eastern dish made from mashed chickpeas and a mix of herbs shaped into small patties. While it is a delicious snack on its own or served in a pita slathered with tahini and hummus along with fresh salad and pickles, it doesn't act as a great meat substitute.
However, vegans and vegetarians often find that a dry falafel burger is the only thing on the menu that they can eat. Before veganism exploded in popularity in the States, perhaps a single option would have been forgivable, but now there's a plethora of other substitutes that can replicate the taste and texture of meat far better.
More than anything, plant-based food can be far more imaginative and inventive than plain falafel. By all means, enjoy it from a fresh falafel shop, but if you're looking for a meat alternative, opt for something more interesting to ease the falafel fatigue.
7. Carrot hot dog
Some people suggest using a carrot in place of a hot dog for a vegan alternative, but no matter the amount of liquid smoke or grill marks you add, there's no taking away from the fact you're eating a whole carrot in a bun. If you're looking for a healthy alternative to processed meats, then maybe a carrot hot dog can fulfill some of your cravings, but all in all, it is not recommended if you're hoping to mimic an authentic hot dog experience.
Hot dog sales are expected to take off like never before, and that includes veggie hot dogs. Luckily, many well-known and beloved hot dog brands have plant-based options, often made with soy or seitan. Unlike some other vegan meat substitutes, plant-based hot dogs are, on the whole, similar to their meaty counterparts. Douse your veggie dog in ketchup, mustard, and fried onions, and you won't even be able to tell the difference between meat and plant-based.
8. Pre-marinated tofu
Tofu is a soy-based protein that has been around for millennia. Though veganism sometimes gets labeled as a modern trend, tofu was first recorded in the Chinese Han dynasty over 2,000 years ago. Tofu is endlessly versatile and can substitute almost any meat you can imagine. Some delicious recipes include sticky baked sesame tofu or crispy ginger-glazed tofu, but part of the beauty of this protein is that it is essentially a blank slate to season exactly to your taste or requirement. Season it with barbecue sauce for a pulled pork alternative, or marinate it with soy sauce and sesame for an Asian-inspired meal.
Pre-marinated tofu is sold at a premium price, but it can often be quite bland and allows you much less creativity in the kitchen. It can work in a pinch if you don't have time to marinate tofu, but whipping up a quick sauce yourself will always beat a store-bought flavor profile. Making the best baked tofu depends heavily on the marinade you use, so pick your favorite ingredients to cook it exactly to your taste.
9. Banana blossom
Banana blossoms are the flowers that grow on banana trees. They are often cut from the tree by farmers to allow the banana fruit to receive the nutrients needed to grow. However, believe it or not, the core of these flowers is sometimes used as a fish substitute.
Banana blossoms have a flaky texture that is reminiscent of fish but can end up flavorless and mushy if cooked incorrectly. They are also low in calories and protein, meaning that they should be served with other plant-based proteins to ensure you're getting the recommended amount of nutrition for the day. One banana blossom, equivalent to about 100 grams, only has 55 calories and 3 grams of protein. In comparison, white fish, which banana blossom usually replaces, has 170 calories and 24 grams of protein in a 100-gram serving.
A fish substitute that is more protein-dense is tofu. When wrapped in nori seaweed and seasoned with lemon juice, tofu makes a perfect "tofish" that can be fried or baked. Another plant-based alternative to white fish are enoki mushrooms, which evoke the taste of the sea without the sea creature when battered and fried.