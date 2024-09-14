The Ratio To Memorize To Substitute Silken Tofu For Eggs

Previously derided as a tasteless, boring food in the United States, tofu has been a staple in Asian cuisine for thousands of years. Thought to have been discovered by accident, citizens of ancient China quickly discovered how nutrient-dense and versatile tofu is — characteristics modern Americans are finally embracing. Today, home cooks are using tofu for everything from a protein-rich meat substitute to an essential ingredient in smoothies or even an easy swap for eggs in your favorite baking recipe.

Tofu is made of coagulated soy milk, which may not sound very appetizing, but it actually has a very mild, nutty flavor, and smooth texture. Silken tofu is particularly soft and velvety, making it an excellent substitute for eggs in baking. It won't affect the flavor of your recipe, but it will add plenty of moisture and protein. This swap can also help make your treats vegan and allergen-friendly (provided, of course, you're not allergic to soy).

However, it's worth noting that silken tofu will add density and heaviness to your recipes that may adversely affect things like soufflés and angel food cake. In light desserts like these, egg whites are an essential leavening agent for achieving their airy, springy texture. That means swapping in tofu for eggs works best in recipes that already have some heft to them, such as pound cake, brownies and blondies, quick breads, and muffins. When you're using tofu as a substitute for eggs, the formula is ¼ cup of silken tofu per egg.

