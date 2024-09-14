The Ratio To Memorize To Substitute Silken Tofu For Eggs
Previously derided as a tasteless, boring food in the United States, tofu has been a staple in Asian cuisine for thousands of years. Thought to have been discovered by accident, citizens of ancient China quickly discovered how nutrient-dense and versatile tofu is — characteristics modern Americans are finally embracing. Today, home cooks are using tofu for everything from a protein-rich meat substitute to an essential ingredient in smoothies or even an easy swap for eggs in your favorite baking recipe.
Tofu is made of coagulated soy milk, which may not sound very appetizing, but it actually has a very mild, nutty flavor, and smooth texture. Silken tofu is particularly soft and velvety, making it an excellent substitute for eggs in baking. It won't affect the flavor of your recipe, but it will add plenty of moisture and protein. This swap can also help make your treats vegan and allergen-friendly (provided, of course, you're not allergic to soy).
However, it's worth noting that silken tofu will add density and heaviness to your recipes that may adversely affect things like soufflés and angel food cake. In light desserts like these, egg whites are an essential leavening agent for achieving their airy, springy texture. That means swapping in tofu for eggs works best in recipes that already have some heft to them, such as pound cake, brownies and blondies, quick breads, and muffins. When you're using tofu as a substitute for eggs, the formula is ¼ cup of silken tofu per egg.
How to revise baking recipes to use tofu in place of eggs
If your recipe calls for four eggs, you need 1 cup of silken tofu. If your recipe calls for six eggs, you need 1 ½ cups of silken tofu, and so on. If you're modifying an existing recipe in advance, be sure to read the recipe thoroughly to make sure you purchase enough tofu.
Additionally, measuring your baking ingredients correctly is vital to achieving the best results, especially when you're using substitutes. To ensure you add the right amount of tofu to your recipe, first break it up with a fork or slice it into cubes. Then, press the tofu bits into a measuring cup until it's full. You want enough tofu to fill the cup, but don't pack it as firm as something like brown sugar.
Next, decant your silken tofu into a separate bowl or blender. You can use a fork, immersion blender, or standing blender to purée it into a smooth paste. Once it's smooth, simply add it to the other wet ingredients and finish your recipe as you normally would. Don't worry if your baked goods are a little blonde; tofu contains a lot of moisture, so they may not brown as much.