Why The US Hot Dog Market Is About To Take Off Like Never Before
Hot dogs are about to have their moment. The barbecue staple is a customizable classic, with every region from Arizona to Chicago boasting their own local take on the hot dog. Stands in The Big Apple, with their umbrellas printed in primary colored stripes, are particularly lauded. Even Anthony Bourdain considered one New York hot dog spot his second home. They're favored fare at ballparks, cookouts, and birthdays. Yet, if you think hot dogs are already on a roll, just wait.
Hot dog sales are projected to soar in the next decade. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (yes, it exists and has been around since 1994) estimates Americans consume 20 billion hot dogs annually. However, classic hot dogs, meaning those made from pork, beef, and chicken, as well as plant-based dogs are only on the rise. Based on a study conducted by Introspective Market Research, predictions expect the hot dog and sausage market to reach 112.41 billion by 2032.
Hot dogs are hot right now
To be frank, hot dogs are extra hot right now. This sausage surge is partly the result of the growing popularity of plant-based meats. A new class of plant-based dogs have hit the scene in recent years, and even classic hot dog brands have come out with veggie-friendly varieties. You can even find Impossible corn dogs that are (almost) as good as the real thing. These alternatives present more options for shoppers with diverse diets, even beyond practicing vegans and vegetarians. The modern shopper is generally health-conscious, interested in alternative proteins, and concerned over the meat-industry's environmental impact. Each of these factors has driven manufacturers to expand.
Beyond that, hot dogs and sausages continue to be an easy and inexpensive option for increasingly busy adults. Urbanization and changes in the workforce are also giving hot dogs a push. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2022, 57.2% of Americans aged 15 and older spent 53 minutes preparing food on an average day. As the working population expands, with many homes becoming dual-income households, the public has shown a growing interest in pre-packaged and ready-to-eat meals and these easy eats include hot dogs and sausages. Though alternative meat options are on the rise, pork-based hot dogs still lead the day, as shoppers prefer both the taste and less expensive price tag to beef or lamb varieties.