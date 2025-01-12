Why The US Hot Dog Market Is About To Take Off Like Never Before

To be frank, hot dogs are extra hot right now. This sausage surge is partly the result of the growing popularity of plant-based meats. A new class of plant-based dogs have hit the scene in recent years, and even classic hot dog brands have come out with veggie-friendly varieties. You can even find Impossible corn dogs that are (almost) as good as the real thing. These alternatives present more options for shoppers with diverse diets, even beyond practicing vegans and vegetarians. The modern shopper is generally health-conscious, interested in alternative proteins, and concerned over the meat-industry's environmental impact. Each of these factors has driven manufacturers to expand.

Beyond that, hot dogs and sausages continue to be an easy and inexpensive option for increasingly busy adults. Urbanization and changes in the workforce are also giving hot dogs a push. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2022, 57.2% of Americans aged 15 and older spent 53 minutes preparing food on an average day. As the working population expands, with many homes becoming dual-income households, the public has shown a growing interest in pre-packaged and ready-to-eat meals and these easy eats include hot dogs and sausages. Though alternative meat options are on the rise, pork-based hot dogs still lead the day, as shoppers prefer both the taste and less expensive price tag to beef or lamb varieties.