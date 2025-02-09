Roasted Beets Are Delicious, But Grilled Beets Are A Revelation

When it comes to root veggies, beets may be the most deceptively delicious and versatile among them. Coming out of the ground rock-hard and an unappealing purpley-gray, the simple act of roasting them creates a tender, garnet-colored side dish with a sweet, earthy flavor. From salads and juices to pickled eggs, roasted beets are a delight in a range of sweet and savory dishes. However, the grill may be the key to achieving beets' full potential.

As with roasting, the heat from the grill caramelizes beets' natural sugars, bringing out their natural sweetness. Additionally, the reason we all love grilled foods so much is the deep, smoky flavor it typically imparts. This smokiness elevates beets' bitter, earthy undertones and complements their sugars to create a beautiful barbequed flavor. This treatment is the perfect prep for turning beets into artisanal fries or adding them to a summer salad. They would also make a sophisticated side for savory barbecue whole chicken. The key to getting that charred flavor into your beets is to slice them and place them directly on the grill. Some recipes instruct you to place them in a foil pouch, but that prevents the beets from taking on any smoke. Instead, we recommend coating ¼ inch-thick slices in a little olive oil, salt, and pepper before laying them evenly across the wire rack. Though there's no need to peel them, and they may still stain your hands when slicing — fortunately, it's easy to remove beet stains with common kitchen supplies.