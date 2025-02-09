Roasted Beets Are Delicious, But Grilled Beets Are A Revelation
When it comes to root veggies, beets may be the most deceptively delicious and versatile among them. Coming out of the ground rock-hard and an unappealing purpley-gray, the simple act of roasting them creates a tender, garnet-colored side dish with a sweet, earthy flavor. From salads and juices to pickled eggs, roasted beets are a delight in a range of sweet and savory dishes. However, the grill may be the key to achieving beets' full potential.
As with roasting, the heat from the grill caramelizes beets' natural sugars, bringing out their natural sweetness. Additionally, the reason we all love grilled foods so much is the deep, smoky flavor it typically imparts. This smokiness elevates beets' bitter, earthy undertones and complements their sugars to create a beautiful barbequed flavor. This treatment is the perfect prep for turning beets into artisanal fries or adding them to a summer salad. They would also make a sophisticated side for savory barbecue whole chicken. The key to getting that charred flavor into your beets is to slice them and place them directly on the grill. Some recipes instruct you to place them in a foil pouch, but that prevents the beets from taking on any smoke. Instead, we recommend coating ¼ inch-thick slices in a little olive oil, salt, and pepper before laying them evenly across the wire rack. Though there's no need to peel them, and they may still stain your hands when slicing — fortunately, it's easy to remove beet stains with common kitchen supplies.
Showcasing grilled beets on the dinner table
Grilled beets cook quickly and only need about 10 minutes to become tender, smoky, and delicious. Once ready, you can let them cool and add them to a salad with grilled chicken, feta, and walnuts, or serve them hot on a bed of mashed potatoes and seared salmon. They'll also soak up tons of flavor while warm, so you can also remove them from the grill and immediately dress them with homemade barbecue sauce or hot honey. Speaking of seasoning, it's worth noting that many granulated seasonings — such as spice rubs and crushed herbs — will flake off and burn on the grill, giving your beets an unpleasant charred aftertaste. Instead, it's best to toss them in flavorings right after removing them from the heat.
You can also plop a pat of compound butter on your beets, then cover to ensure it melts. Bruise and chop fresh herbs before sprinkling them over the warm slices to encourage their oils to blend with the beets' earthy sugars. Grilled beets' sweet, mild astringence also partners beautifully with rich cheeses and tangy sauces. Think crumbled blue cheese with a drizzle of honey mustard sauce alongside poached cod, or rich bacon bits and cubes of aged white cheddar paired with a tomato-y vinaigrette. You can also toss them together with other grilled root veggies for a creative summer side dish, such as fennel and blue potatoes dressed in garlicky olive oil.