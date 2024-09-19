How To Make The Best Baked Tofu At Home
If you think you don't like tofu, you probably haven't had good tofu. The millennia-old protein form is enjoying extra time in the spotlight thanks to increasing interest in a plant-based diet, but it's no newcomer to the culinary lexicon. The soy-based protein has been enjoyed across the globe, namely in Asian cuisine, for over 2,000 years and dates back to the Western Han Dynasty in China.
If you're looking for a modern-day, no-fuss, affordable, and very high-protein source that's perfect for tossing in green salads, gingery grain bowls, or rich curries, mastering baked tofu is a must. Forget bland, underseasoned, watery slices, and get used to chewy, firm, bursting-with-flavor tofu — which is how tofu should taste. Baking is an easy way to achieve restaurant-worthy tofu, minus all the oil needed for frying it up.
To make baked tofu, it's essential to know how to choose the right style of block, then properly press out excess liquid, toss in the marinade or coating of your choice — things like cornstarch make a huge difference for helping it crisp up — and finally, baking in the oven for a hands-off approach. The steps are fairly standard, but the flavor or style of dish you can make is virtually endless. Since plain out-of-the-carton tofu is super bland, it opens up a world of possibility for flavorings or application, and when baked, the soy block will soak up anything from BBQ sauce to spicy Cajun seasoning or umami soy sauce and sesame marinades.
The firmer the better when choosing your tofu
The type of tofu matters just as much as the prep steps you take. You can do everything right, but if your starting point is wrong, it's an uphill battle. Tofu comes in three basic types at most grocery stores, though the options are ever-expanding. The main players are silken (an extra soft, custardy style), firm, and extra firm.
The firmer the type, the lower the water content, and the higher the included protein, to boot — so if getting enough plant-based protein is a concern of yours, that's just one more reason to go for as firm as possible. (Though don't overlook silken and softer varieties for other uses — they whip up into a gorgeous chocolate mousse dessert and can be blended into protein-rich smoothies or quiche fillings). The firmer styles hold up better to heat and handling — which is why firm tofu is also the only type you should ever use for grilling — and deliver a firmer, denser bite.
Once you've secured your block, usually sold packed in water, you must press away the extra moisture, as mentioned. Specialty tofu presses get the job done, but so does a stack of paper towels and a couple dinner plates for weight. Just slice or cube the tofu, sandwich it between the cloth, and gently but firmly apply pressure either with your hands or plates until excess water seeps out. Then, you're ready to add your other ingredients and get to baking.
Don't be shy with seasoning your baked tofu
Tofu gets a bad rap for its bland, non-descriptive flavor, but we think that's all the more reason to love it. Since it doesn't provide much, if any, taste on its own, it can be used in almost any recipe or cuisine imaginable, and made savory or sweet. It also means you better be generous and intentional with those seasonings — so, you're going to need more than a shake of salt and pepper.
To make a great basic baked tofu — which you can branch out from once you get the task mastered — start with a simple marinade that delivers salty, garlicky, and sweet notes, like soy sauce, agave syrup, garlic, and sesame oil. Mix your sliced or cubed raw tofu in the mixture, letting it marinate for a while if you have the time, and then cook at 350 degrees Fahrenheit on a baking tray or in a casserole dish for around 30 minutes, or until the pieces are firm, browned, and crispy.
As mentioned, for an extra crunchy coating, try "breading" your seasoned tofu in cornstarch, rolling and tossing to coat it fully before baking. This helps the outer layer to develop a satisfying crackly bite that you'd swear was deep-fried. Once done, baked tofu will keep for about a week in a container in the fridge for a ready-to-eat protein source whenever you need one.