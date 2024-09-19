How To Make The Best Baked Tofu At Home

If you think you don't like tofu, you probably haven't had good tofu. The millennia-old protein form is enjoying extra time in the spotlight thanks to increasing interest in a plant-based diet, but it's no newcomer to the culinary lexicon. The soy-based protein has been enjoyed across the globe, namely in Asian cuisine, for over 2,000 years and dates back to the Western Han Dynasty in China.

If you're looking for a modern-day, no-fuss, affordable, and very high-protein source that's perfect for tossing in green salads, gingery grain bowls, or rich curries, mastering baked tofu is a must. Forget bland, underseasoned, watery slices, and get used to chewy, firm, bursting-with-flavor tofu — which is how tofu should taste. Baking is an easy way to achieve restaurant-worthy tofu, minus all the oil needed for frying it up.

To make baked tofu, it's essential to know how to choose the right style of block, then properly press out excess liquid, toss in the marinade or coating of your choice — things like cornstarch make a huge difference for helping it crisp up — and finally, baking in the oven for a hands-off approach. The steps are fairly standard, but the flavor or style of dish you can make is virtually endless. Since plain out-of-the-carton tofu is super bland, it opens up a world of possibility for flavorings or application, and when baked, the soy block will soak up anything from BBQ sauce to spicy Cajun seasoning or umami soy sauce and sesame marinades.

