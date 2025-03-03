What Is The Vegan Capital Of The United States?

The vegan lifestyle might not be for everyone, but once upon a time, it was a far more difficult feat in this country. You were lucky if you found any plant-based options at all, let alone fully vegan restaurants and stores. But that story has changed over the last decade or so. Between a rise in meat alternatives like Beyond and Impossible, the increasing availability of nearly every dairy substitute you could imagine from oat milk to vegan cheese (even fast food restaurants are getting in on the action), it's easier than ever for vegans to find reliable options. But some cities are acclimating faster than others when it comes to being vegan-friendly and one city in particular is well above them all. A recent study by WalletHub ranked the best cities for veganism based on affordability, accessibility, quality, and diversity of options — and none other than Los Angeles tops the list.

It's not necessarily surprising that LA is the de facto vegan capital of the country, considering its stereotype for being a health-conscious town, but LA residents eat vegan options a whopping 187% more often than the rest of the country's average. Not only are they eating vegan more often, it's also the second best in affordable plant-based restaurants. With a robust number of farmers markets, organic farms, community gardens, and vegan community meet ups per capita; Los Angeles is a cultural hub for produce lovers.