Eggplant Parmesan Is Even Better In French Fry Form

Eggplant Parmesan is a classic dish served at most Italian restaurants. It's made with eggplant that's thinly sliced, fried, and topped with tomato sauce — or for a creamier version, use vodka sauce — and plenty of cheeses like mozzarella and Parmesan. Eggplant Parm is a fairly easy dish to prepare and requires only a handful of basic ingredients, but fried eggplant doesn't always have to be thinly sliced into rounds. You can turn eggplant into crispy fries at home just as easily, and if you top them with sauce and cheese, you can have your own loaded eggplant Parm snack.

Turning vegetables into fries is nothing new, as it's common with potatoes, sweet potatoes, and even zucchini. But eggplant also holds up well in the deep fryer and the oven, meaning it's just as easy to slice this veggie into fry shapes, add the same breading you would for eggplant Parm, and turn them from an Italian dinner entrée into an easy snack for a group.