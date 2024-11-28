Eggplant Parmesan Is Even Better In French Fry Form
Eggplant Parmesan is a classic dish served at most Italian restaurants. It's made with eggplant that's thinly sliced, fried, and topped with tomato sauce — or for a creamier version, use vodka sauce — and plenty of cheeses like mozzarella and Parmesan. Eggplant Parm is a fairly easy dish to prepare and requires only a handful of basic ingredients, but fried eggplant doesn't always have to be thinly sliced into rounds. You can turn eggplant into crispy fries at home just as easily, and if you top them with sauce and cheese, you can have your own loaded eggplant Parm snack.
Turning vegetables into fries is nothing new, as it's common with potatoes, sweet potatoes, and even zucchini. But eggplant also holds up well in the deep fryer and the oven, meaning it's just as easy to slice this veggie into fry shapes, add the same breading you would for eggplant Parm, and turn them from an Italian dinner entrée into an easy snack for a group.
You need to try eggplant parm fries
Loaded French fries have been popular for years and usually involve fried potatoes topped with cheese and other add-ons. The same can be said for eggplant. To do this, peel and slice the eggplant to look like french fries (you can skip the soaking step with eggplant, which almost makes them easier than traditional fries). Then, coat them in a layer of flour, egg wash, and breadcrumbs, exactly as you would with eggplant parm. The fries can be baked in the oven or deep-fried in oil; either option will offer crispy results.
Once the fries are baked, add a layer of cheese, then some tomato sauce, and pop them back in the oven to let the cheese melt. Adding the cheese layer first helps to separate the sauce from the fries and keeps the fries from getting soggy. You can also garnish the fries with fresh basil or parsley, which adds flavor and dresses up the dish.