What To Do With Fresh Herbs Before They Spoil

Using fresh herbs is an easy way to instantly elevate your cooking, whether you're making a fragrant pasta sauce, garnishing meat, or working them into your bakes. Fresh herbs like basil, rosemary, mint and cilantro pack a bright punch that dried herbs simply can't match, and whether you grow them yourself or purchase them at the grocery store, keeping a sprig or two on hand is a surefire hack for culinary success. Unfortunately, fresh herbs are also significantly pricier than dried ones, and can go bad rather quickly, so it's important to learn how to make the most of them.

First, make sure you are storing herbs correctly to extend their shelf life as long as possible. Stored properly, fresh herbs generally last two to three weeks in the refrigerator. If you simply toss a packet of leafy herbs in the fridge, however, it will likely start to wilt and brown within a few days. The best way to prolong their freshness is to treat tender herbs like a bouquet of flowers, and refrigerate them with the stems submerged in water and the leaves loosely covered with a plastic bag.

You can also store fresh herbs by wrapping them in a damp paper towel and keeping the bundle in a plastic bag — the important thing is to retain their moisture. Your method might differ depending on your herbs; for instance, basil does better in a room-temperature environment, while cilantro prefers the cold. Eventually, though, your herbs will start to lose their freshness, so before that happens, try these solutions to extend their usage.