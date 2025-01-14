How To Bake With Fresh Herbs Like A Pro

Herbs are an amazing way to layer in flavor when you're baking. They work well in a base or as a finish, and freshness makes them even more appealing. Not only does it give you a zing that dried herbs don't, but they're beautiful to boot. The only thing is, you have to know how to use them since you can't simply sub them in for the regular seasonings on your rack.

There are a few aspects of fresh herbs that can prove tricky for the home cook. First off, they're expensive. If you don't grow them in your garden, you may end up paying quite a lot for them — the average clamshell of basil or sage is about $3. Add in the fact that it's easy to bruise or misuse fresh herbs, plus the fact that they go bad quickly in the fridge if not properly stored, and you have a perfect storm of wasted kitchen funds.

The good news is, it doesn't have to be that way. Whether you're looking to incorporate fresh thyme, delicious dill, brilliant green basil, or any other herb into your cuisine routine, all you need is a little knowledge drop. That's why Chowhound recently caught up with a couple of chefs to get their take on all things herby. As Alex Mazzucca and Cara Duerr, co-owners of the plant-based restaurant and brand Seed to Sprout, say, "Don't be afraid to play around and have fun by incorporating fresh herbs into your favorite dishes, from sweet to savory!"