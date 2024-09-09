What's Best For Drying Your Herbs? The Oven, Microwave, Or Dehydrator?

Drying herbs doesn't just extended shelf life. You're also safely preserving some of the herbs' original flavor, color, oils, and nutrients. Air drying by hanging inverted bunches of sprigs is the traditional method and ideal for large quantities, but takes a week or two and is fraught with pitfalls: humidity, dust, active children or pets. So, let's focus on the two best methods.

Advertisement

The best route for most people is the humble microwave oven. Place a single layer of herbs between paper towels and microwave on high for 1 minute. Then stir and heat every 30 seconds until almost dry (between 2 and 6 minutes, depending on your oven's wattage). Finish air drying at room temperature then spread across a baking tray or cutting board. This method works best with broadleaf herbs like basil and cilantro.

If the goal is maximum preservation of color and flavor, dehydrators are best. Make sure stems or individual large leaves don't touch where possible. Set to about 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and dry 1 to 3 hours. Avoid drying with other fruits or vegetables, as the flavors of each item can impact others. Here you want the herbs to dry out completely until they crumble.

Advertisement

No matter the method, make sure the herbs and workstation you are using are clean, and wash your hands. Remove any blackened leaves or stems, and inspect for bugs (especially with recently harvested herbs). Shake off excess moisture and pat dry with a paper towel.