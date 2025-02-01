Infused Butter Is Your Secret Weapon For More Flavorful Bakes

When it comes to baking recipes, it's a nearly unanimous opinion that more butter is better. And while you may have improved on this lipid's perfection by making a nutty browned version, or a 3-ingredient strawberry butter every slice of toast needs, by taking a simple step to make infused butter, you'll have a secret weapon to elevate other flavors in your baked goods, too.

It may seem as if you could just as easily do your baking with standard butter and then add herbs, spices, or other additions you have in mind on top, but one of the beauties of butter is that fat is a majorly effective carrier of flavor. When you temper or bloom herbs or spices in butter, the compounds so integral to their signature characters are amplified (in some cases, making them as much as ten times more powerful). This is especially effective with herbs and spices that are fat-soluble, like thyme, rosemary, sage, bay leaves, ginger, and lavender, and spices like cumin, black pepper, coriander, clove, and cinnamon.

Once this infused butter is worked into your recipe, it will more evenly distribute that enhanced flavor throughout your confection. And given how simple it is to create this high-impact ingredient, you may find yourself experimenting with all kinds of combinations that will give your baked goods a distinctive buttery boost.