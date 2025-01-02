How To Store Cilantro So That It Stays Fresh
Knowing how to properly store spices and herbs is an essential but often overlooked aspect of cooking. Using the right places, temperatures, and containers (like freezing fresh herbs in an ice cube tray) can make all the difference. Proper storage can maximize flavor and freshness, which will only elevate your dishes further.
There are all kinds of ways to store herbs and spices, but ideal conditions for storage can vary slightly depending on the specific ingredient involved. When it comes to cilantro, storing the herbs in water in the refrigerator is the best method. This storage method will keep cilantro fresh for up to two weeks.
What's great about this storage method is that it also works well for other herbs. Fresh herbs like parsley and mint can be stored in water in the refrigerator and will keep well for the same amount of time. The only exception to this storage method is basil, which needs to be stored at room temperature instead.
How to store cilantro in water
Before cilantro can be stored, the stems need to be cut at the bottom. It is also important to keep the leaves dry rather than rinsing them before storing. Cilantro leaves should only be wet right before using them in cooking.
A jar or glass is a great storage container for cilantro. Simply place the herb in so the stems are submerged in water– the same way you would store fresh mint to keep all its flavor intact. Be sure to keep the cilantro leaves out of the water as this can make them soggy, mushy, and gross.
Once the cilantro has been placed in water, the herbs require very little upkeep to remain fresh. Just be sure to change the water in the glass every few days. If you notice any discoloration in the water, change it immediately to help preserve the cilantro's freshness.