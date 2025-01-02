How To Store Cilantro So That It Stays Fresh

Knowing how to properly store spices and herbs is an essential but often overlooked aspect of cooking. Using the right places, temperatures, and containers (like freezing fresh herbs in an ice cube tray) can make all the difference. Proper storage can maximize flavor and freshness, which will only elevate your dishes further.

There are all kinds of ways to store herbs and spices, but ideal conditions for storage can vary slightly depending on the specific ingredient involved. When it comes to cilantro, storing the herbs in water in the refrigerator is the best method. This storage method will keep cilantro fresh for up to two weeks.

What's great about this storage method is that it also works well for other herbs. Fresh herbs like parsley and mint can be stored in water in the refrigerator and will keep well for the same amount of time. The only exception to this storage method is basil, which needs to be stored at room temperature instead.