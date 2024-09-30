Are You Able To Store Basil At Room Temperature Or Should It Go In The Fridge?

If you could only have one fresh herb in your kitchen, let it be basil. Vital to a range of cuisines from Italian to Indonesian, cooking with basil lends sweet and savory notes to all kinds of dishes. Besides being the star ingredient in pesto and a staple garnish for pasta, it's as wonderful in a crispy Thai basil beef stir-fry as it is in a Caprese salad. Cooking aside, basil can also be a valuable addition to a mixologist's arsenal. Substitute it for mint, its similarly fragrant sibling, in a mojito or use it to brighten up a pitcher of lemonade. Even if you lovingly care for a basil plant at home to harvest its leaves on demand, chances are you could keep finding new recipes for it before ever running out.

However, in spite of all the ways it might end up being handled, whether chopped, muddled, or smashed with spices, basil is a fragile ingredient. The herb should be handled with care to preserve its vibrant color and flavor, especially in terms of storage. If basil is left in the wrong place for more than a couple of days, it'll probably end up in the compost bin instead of a steaming pot of soup. Unlike some herbs that naturally thrive in cooler environments — say, cilantro — basil doesn't do well in cold conditions, so you'll want to keep it out of the fridge. Instead, store basil at room temperature to keep the fragrant herb fresh for longer.