5 Ways To Pair McDonald's Food With Wine

Picture this: It's the end of a long day, cooking is out of the question and you're in the mood to treat yourself to something comforting and luxurious, without breaking the bank. If this sounds like the perfect recipe for a wine and McDonald's kind of night to you, then we're on the same page.

Pairing greasy treats from the world's most prolific fast food restaurant with a classy bottle of vino may not seem like the most obvious choice, but it can be a delicious combination of high and low culture that's ripe for experimentation. Don't assume that just because you're scoring a $5 Meal Deal, that means you should settle for subpar "Two Buck Chuck," however. There's an art to pairing food and wine, and that's true even when your food is foil-wrapped burgers and fries.

Luckily, wine expert Helena Nicklin, a writer, broadcaster, and founder of HelenaSips Wine Academy, has a deep understanding of the McDonald's menu and all of the right wines to complement it. She walked Chowhound through her preferred pairings for five of the chain's most iconic dishes.