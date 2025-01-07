How The McDonald's Big Mac Came To Be

There is perhaps nothing that Americans love more than a burger, and McDonald's restaurants have been one of the main destinations for satisfying this craving since 1940. Of the chain's many sandwich offerings though, there may be none more famous than its signature super-stack, the Big Mac. Although McDonald's hasn't issued confirmed statistics, speculation is that around two-and-a-half million Big Macs are served every single day. But no story starts with numbers like that — so how did this simple sandwich offering become a bona fide burger icon?

It all started back in 1967, in a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania franchise location owned by Jim Delligatti. Competing burger chains in the area realized there was a market for a larger burger option, with a hungrier, more grown-up customer in mind. In order to compete, Delligatti concocted a more substantial sandwich that doubled up on beef, added a third bun in between, and topped it all with the classic cheese, lettuce, onions, and special sauce.