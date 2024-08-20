McDonald's has perfected fast food. Each day the restaurant chain produces some of the tastiest pours of soda (the Sprite is practically electric), most iconic burgers, and some seriously mouthwatering french fries. Even among McDonald's skeptics, opinions on the chain's french fries are overwhelmingly positive. The fries have also gained a global following, complete with an array of unique fry offerings in many countries. Each fry is perfectly salted and has a unique flavor that is unmatched by other, competing chains. So what's the secret behind McDonald's french fries? Beef flavoring. Yes, McDonald's spuds are flavored with more than just salt and oil. The chain actually adds in beef flavoring to its fry oil in order to produce a richer flavor.

This is done in order to replicate the chain's original fry recipe, which used beef tallow rather than vegetable oil for frying. This beef tallow gave the fries a perfect crunchy exterior, pillowy interior, and a rich and distinctive flavor that set it apart from other restaurant fries. However, due to health reasons, the use of beef tallow ceased in the 1990s. Tallow was replaced with vegetable oil, and beef flavoring was later added to the recipe in order to produce a tastier fry. Those who recall the original fry recipe can spot the difference in its current iteration. However, its fries do well in replicating the original, beefy taste, and eating a few "bag fries" on the way home is still standard practice.

