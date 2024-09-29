There Are More Ingredients In McDonald's French Fries Than You Might Expect

If there's one fast food restaurant synonymous with America, for better or worse, that'd have to be McDonalds. It's an understatement to say the golden arches are iconic. Since the first restaurant opened in 1940, the number of burgers sold is truly staggering, and no small amount of french fries pass through their doors each day either. According to Enterprise Apps, McDonalds sells roughly $9 million pounds of fries a day. The fries are, depending on who you ask, regarded as King among the fast food options.

Advertisement

Though a seemingly simple side to a burger or sandwich, there's more to the fries' ingredient list than you might think. We have the expected ingredients of course, potatoes and oil, but several types of both are used, including a potato blend and a mix of canola, soy, and corn oil, plus hydrogenated soy oil. Then comes a laundry list of murkier, less recognizable ingredients; dextrose (a sugar), sodium acid pyrophosphate (a chemical commonly found in processed foods), salt, and the much discussed "natural beef flavor," which the website notes, "contains hydrolyzed wheat And hydrolyzed milk."

In total, it's a much longer ingredient list than if you were to make your own crispy fries at home – with just potatoes, oil, and salt. McDonald's fries also have more ingredients than some other chains. Burger King's fries for example contain only one type of oil, none of the natural beef flavor, and no dextrose. Compare this to other chains like Five Guys, whose "Five Guys Style" fries are made with nothing more than potatoes, refined peanut oil, and salt, and the difference is even more striking.

Advertisement