Fast Food French Fries Ranked From Worst To Best

Though burgers and burritos are the most likely suspects when you think of fast food, where would those all stars be without their supporting cast? Sure, a burger is great — but a burger and fries? That's legendary. So which fast food establishment is slinging the very best fries on the market?

Before I get started with this definitive ranking, let's revisit the historical context behind our favorite fast food side dish. While fries are often preceded by the word "french," it's a common assumption that they came to America by way of France. While it's true that fried potatoes were prolific in French cuisine, Belgium is also credited for introducing American soldiers to this simple delicacy.

Over the years, fries made their way into the fast food market as the perfect side dish for the ubiquitous drive-through hamburger. Dozens of fast food restaurants have fries on their menu–some of them have been there for decades, others are relatively new to the scene. So, without further delay, here is my current ranking of fast food fries on the market today.

