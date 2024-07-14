The Documentary-Worthy History Of McDonald's Filet-O-Fish

The McDonald's menu is a thing of beauty. Like the ripples of the ocean tide lapping upon the shore, it is ever-changing, yet fixed in its ebb and flow. Menu items come and go, and who knows when (or if) that mythical McRib will return. But there are some McDonald's items that have earned their place on the permanent menu. One of the most delicious additions is the Filet-O-Fish, which — despite its humble, simple recipe — has managed to become a mainstay on the McDonald's menu.

Advertisement

Consisting of a breaded fish filet sandwiched between a bun, topped only with a slice of American cheese and tartar sauce, the Filet-O-Fish doesn't have the height or saucy status of the Big Mac, nor the heft of the Quarter Pounder with Cheese. However, what the Filet-O-Fish does have is a backstory worthy of its own documentary. First added to the McDonald's menu in 1965, the sandwich displays the ingenuity of one McDonald's franchise owner named Lou Groen, who saved his locations from closing and changed the fast food chain forever.

The story of this seafood sandwich does not begin on the seashore, as one might expect, but in the very Midwestern suburbs of Cincinnati, Ohio in 1961. The early years of the restaurant were tough, and Groen's children often had to work for free at McDonald's for the business to stay afloat.

Advertisement