What Exactly Are Tannins And How Do They Impact Your Wine?

If you've ever left a teabag soaking too long or eaten a thick-skinned grape and wondered about the sharp, grassy sensation interfering with the sweetness, you're familiar with tannins. Named for the process of tanning leather hides, tannins are one of hundreds of chemical compounds known as phenols that are found in wine (and chocolate and tea). They affect the flavor, structure, and ageability of the drink. Particularly significant in red varietals, tannins are responsible for the dryness (or pucker factor) of the wine on your palate and can influence the bitter and astringent notes crucial for pairing with certain foods.

Scientists have been studying tannins and other polyphenolic compounds in wine for at least a century. But they're only beginning to understand how our brains interpret the associated levels of bitterness (one of the five tastes the tongue actually perceives) and astringency (a gustatory sensation connected with memory and experience). When it comes to tannins, sommeliers have noted anecdotally that different cultures perceive tannic strength differently, perhaps due in part to how many bitter and astringent foods are in their regional diets. So, being raised on rhubarb and strong tea versus mashed potatoes and milk might impact how you perceive a tannic Italian Barolo.

This is only the tip of the viticultural iceberg when it comes to tannins. Next to the miracle that is converting sugar into alcohol through fermentation, the presence or absence of tannins and how they're managed may be the most significant elements in creating delicious wines. Here's the story.