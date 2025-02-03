What Exactly Can You Get With McDonald's $5 Meal Deal?
Fast food has gotten so expensive, it's not even funny. However, some companies are trying to soften the blow with new discount strategies. We can say R.I.P. to the McDonald's dollar menu and hello to the $5 Meal Deal. With the choice of a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, the meal comes with a small order of fries, a four-count of McNuggets, and a small drink. McDonald's has now joined the leagues of Carl's Jr., Wendy's, and Burger King in offering official $5 dinners.
The $5 Meal Deal has a little bit of everything, offering customers a way to load up a McDonald's bag for a very reasonable price. States with steeper fast food costs should take note. While other menu items fluctuate, the $5 Meal Deal is a statement, implying it's one of the few items, if not the only one, with a more cemented price tag across different locations (exceptions apply). All of this disregards sales tax, of course, so you might want to come with more than a fiver in hand. Also, it should be noted that this deal comes with the ominous "Limited Time Only" qualifier, so don't expect it to stick around indefinitely.
Sweeten the deal for $1 extra
If you have the McDonald's app downloaded, you can get free medium-sized fries on Fridays with a minimum $1 purchase. There's also a limited time Buy One, Get One for $1 deal where you can order a value menu item for the regular price, and add an additional value menu item of an equal or lesser cost for only $1 extra. Combine the Free Fries Friday and BOGO deals to upgrade the $5 Meal Deal from small to medium-sized fries and drink for an extra dollar.
Here's how it works: Purchase the McChicken or McDouble at base (around $3.50), add a 4-count of McNuggets for $1 using the BOGO, and purchase a medium drink (around $1.50). The medium fries would be free if it's Friday. The theoretical total lands at $6. You could also do two McChickens or McDoubles and lose the nuggets for the same price. The value menu is your playground — play by the rules and reap the benefits.