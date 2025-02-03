What Exactly Can You Get With McDonald's $5 Meal Deal?

Fast food has gotten so expensive, it's not even funny. However, some companies are trying to soften the blow with new discount strategies. We can say R.I.P. to the McDonald's dollar menu and hello to the $5 Meal Deal. With the choice of a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, the meal comes with a small order of fries, a four-count of McNuggets, and a small drink. McDonald's has now joined the leagues of Carl's Jr., Wendy's, and Burger King in offering official $5 dinners.

The $5 Meal Deal has a little bit of everything, offering customers a way to load up a McDonald's bag for a very reasonable price. States with steeper fast food costs should take note. While other menu items fluctuate, the $5 Meal Deal is a statement, implying it's one of the few items, if not the only one, with a more cemented price tag across different locations (exceptions apply). All of this disregards sales tax, of course, so you might want to come with more than a fiver in hand. Also, it should be noted that this deal comes with the ominous "Limited Time Only" qualifier, so don't expect it to stick around indefinitely.