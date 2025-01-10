Carnitas Vs Pulled Pork: What's The Difference?

It's hard to go wrong with pork; the protein shines in many forms. However, there's a special magic to it when the meat is patiently cooked on low heat, especially when utilizing larger cuts like the pork shoulder. A mouth-watering juiciness emerges, by way of the fat and connective tissue melting into the cut. In North America, you most commonly find such a cooking method showcased in carnitas and pulled pork. The former hails from Mexico — specifically the town of Quiroga in the state of Michoacán — and usually appears in a taco. The latter is a Southern barbecue classic, often coming in sandwich form with a tangy, smoky sauce to accompany.

Other than how they're usually served, you may have wondered what distinguishes the two meat styles. After all, they're both composed of small pieces of juicy, flavorful pork cooked low and slow. Turns out, there are nuances to the two regional dishes with traditional cooking techniques and flavors. To best understand the full range of their porky goodness, it's helpful to dive into the details.