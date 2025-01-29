What Gives American Cheese Its Iconic Yellow Color?

Whether you think it's an affront to dairy everywhere or herald it as the best melting cheese for burgers and casserole bakes, American cheese is firmly a national icon. The gooey, square slices neatly packaged in plastic are as exemplary of American cuisine as apple pie and hot dogs. The invention of Kraft Singles changed the cheese world, spearheading the production of pre-packaged, shippable cheese slices.

Central to the Singles' identity is their shiny, cartoonish hue, but it might surprise you to learn that this coloring is all-natural, not chemical. American cheese's classic crayon orange-yellow color often comes from annatto. Annatto is made from the seeds of the achiote tree or "bixa orellana," and is regularly used as a natural food coloring. The plant, which grows in Latin America, the Caribbean, and the Philippines, gives butter, cheeses, smoked fish and some snack foods like Goldfish their yellow-orange color. Seventy percent of natural food coloring can be attributed to annatto, reports Healthline, and the seeds are also used in cosmetics, paints, and fabric.