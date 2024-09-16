When To Use Pork Shoulder Vs Pork Butt For Dinner

Pork butt is a questionable name for a cut of meat. Thankfully, this cut doesn't come from the part of the pig its name suggests. Instead, pork butt is actually taken from a pig's shoulder. You might wonder why we don't call it a "pork shoulder" instead. It certainly seems more desirable than advertising butt in one's food, but there's just one problem here. Pork shoulder is actually a completely different cut of meat. That being said, the two are closely related.

Advertisement

Pork butt and pork shoulder are both cut from the shoulder of the pig's front legs. The butt comprises the top portion of the shoulder, just behind the pig's head, while the pork shoulder is located directly beneath, extending to the start of the leg. It is easy to tell the difference between these two on sight, as pork shoulder is typically sold with the bone in and skin on, while pork butt is a skinless cut that can be sold with or without the bone.

Being from the same general region of the pig, pork butt and pork shoulder have some similar traits. Most importantly, they are hard-working muscles surrounded by lots of fat and connective tissue, and the meat can become tough unless you follow specific cooking methods. However, the best method of using pork butt versus pork shoulder is different depending, and you should be careful about using these cuts interchangeably. For pork shoulder, roasting is ideal, whereas pork butt offers more versatility in that its better for stewing and braising.

Advertisement