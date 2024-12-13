3 Expert Tips For Making Incredible Tomatillo Salsa Verde

You may be initially intimidated by tomatillos when you first see them in the supermarket. Hiding a bright green fruit similar to a tiny green tomato, their papery greenish-brown husk gives them an air of mystery. But with a flavor that is tart, tangy, slightly acidic, and even a little sweet, tomatillos are the perfect base for salsa verde. The versatile sauce works as a flawless accompaniment to tortilla chips, tacos, and ceviche. However, when making salsa verde, there are a few things to keep in mind. Chowhound reached out to Antonio Nuño, executive chef at Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen, for an exclusive bit of expert advice.

Nuño, who oversees several restaurants at the resort, warns that tomatillos' acidity can vary depending on the season. "Sometimes," he says, "they need to be balanced with other ingredients." Because green tomatoes look so much like tomatillos, an essential ingredient for Mexican cooking, people often assume the two ingredients work well together. However, tomatillos are lighter and have a more citrus-like flavor than green tomatoes, which are often dense, fleshy, and lack flavor. Instead, if you want to balance the acidity of the tomatillos, use plum, Roma, beefsteak, or other vine-ripened tomatoes.