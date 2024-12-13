3 Expert Tips For Making Incredible Tomatillo Salsa Verde
You may be initially intimidated by tomatillos when you first see them in the supermarket. Hiding a bright green fruit similar to a tiny green tomato, their papery greenish-brown husk gives them an air of mystery. But with a flavor that is tart, tangy, slightly acidic, and even a little sweet, tomatillos are the perfect base for salsa verde. The versatile sauce works as a flawless accompaniment to tortilla chips, tacos, and ceviche. However, when making salsa verde, there are a few things to keep in mind. Chowhound reached out to Antonio Nuño, executive chef at Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen, for an exclusive bit of expert advice.
Nuño, who oversees several restaurants at the resort, warns that tomatillos' acidity can vary depending on the season. "Sometimes," he says, "they need to be balanced with other ingredients." Because green tomatoes look so much like tomatillos, an essential ingredient for Mexican cooking, people often assume the two ingredients work well together. However, tomatillos are lighter and have a more citrus-like flavor than green tomatoes, which are often dense, fleshy, and lack flavor. Instead, if you want to balance the acidity of the tomatillos, use plum, Roma, beefsteak, or other vine-ripened tomatoes.
Keep tomatillos as fresh as possible
Chef Antonio Nuño has two more tips for the tomatillo salsa lover. First, he notes that because tomatillos are high in pectin, they can become gelatinous if not cooked properly. To avoid that from happening, he advises using tomatillos when they are as fresh as possible. Second, Nuño claims you need to peel your tomatillos promptly to avoid bitterness. If using them in a cooked sauce, he suggests changing the cooking water to ensure the sauce doesn't develop an unpleasant taste.
To make a pico de gallo-style salsa infused with tomatillos, use fresh, uncooked ingredients, including raw tomatillos, chili peppers, garlic cloves, cumin, and cilantro. Chefs also recommend roasting tomatillos before blending them into a sauce to give them a toasty, slightly sweet flavor. Whether you use fresh or roasted tomatillos, a tart and spicy salsa verde is a great substitute sauce for enchiladas or an excellent bright topper for simple dishes like grilled shrimp or fish.