'Refried' Beans Doesn't Mean What You Think It Means

Foods from different cultures aren't always fully translated when they are made in America — figuratively and literally. Take refried beans, for instance. You might think the name means someone is sweating over the stove frying these beans over and over again, but that's not true. This well-loved Mexican and Tex-Mex side dish gets its somewhat erroneous English name from some linguistic confusion when making the switch from Spanish to English. The dish, originally called "frijoles refritos," means "very fried" — and the beans are fried only once. In the English language, the prefix "re" means to do again. In Spanish, "re" is added to words in order to emphasize them. Hence, refried beans are actually well-fried once, not fried and then fried again and then fried again, and so on.

Refried beans are actually pretty new to Mexican food, appearing about 100 years ago. Pinto beans were originally used to make refried beans, though now it's not unusual to see red kidney beans being used in addition to pinto. Basically, you boil and mash the beans to a paste and then bake them or fry them ONLY ONCE. Please. Step away from the stove and enjoy your beans.