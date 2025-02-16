The Best Ale Beers To Pair With Dessert

When you've come to the end of a nice meal, it's only natural to top it off with a decadent dessert — and perhaps a final drink, as well. Typically, restaurants will offer a list of aperitifs, digestifs, and dessert wines to pair with your final course (crème brûlée and a sweet white, anyone?). But if you're more of a beer drinker, you may feel at a loss when it comes to finding the right pairing for sweet treats.

That's why Chowhound turned to beer expert Stephen Alexander for guidance. Alexander is the Sales & Marketing Director for Tall City Brewing Company in Midland, TX, and a member of the Public Relations & Marketing Committee for the Texas Craft Brewers Guild. He had plenty of recommendations for ales to complement all types of dessert flavor profiles. Ales and lagers are the two main categories of beer, and though plenty of foods pair deliciously with a crisp, clean lager, the wide variety of flavorful ales on the market means that you're bound to find one to suit your dessert of choice.

"Ales pair beautifully with desserts when you find complementary or contrasting flavors," Alexander says. To start, he advises, "Look for ales with sweetness, rich malt character, or subtle fruitiness, like stouts, porters, or fruit ales. For a successful pairing, match the intensity of the ale with the dessert's richness to avoid one overpowering the other."