What Is Stout Beer And How Should You Drink It?

Traditionally most popular in Great Britain and Ireland, you can find a stout just about anywhere these days. Guinness in particular has spread around the globe as one of the most iconic beers available, but it is just one of many stout beers.

"Generally speaking, a stout refers to a very dark colored beer with a pronounced roastiness," Jeff Manol explains. He says that stouts get their dark color from "highly roasted unmalted barley that is kilned to very high temperature (just like coffee) in drum roasters." Kilning is the process by which sprouted barley (or malt) is dried at higher or lower temperatures to get roast and color on the grain. This particular method allows the maltster "to get the rich, coffee-like, almost burnt roast character without the barley catching on fire when kilning."

Stouts fall under the category of "ales," and traditionally had higher alcohol content than other beers. But Manol says there's a misconception about these beers today. "Don't be fooled into thinking that just because the beer is dark, that it's 'heavy,' or more alcoholic," he says. A dry Irish stout like Muddy York's Dara Dry Stout is just 4.2% alcohol by volume, which is the same ABV to Coors Light. "Yet the flavour profile and texture is much richer and deeper due to the roasted barley and the earthiness of English grown hops." If you like these flavors, give stouts might be for you. Plus, you can find one at just about any ABV nowadays.

