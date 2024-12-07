The Only Type Of Wine You Should Reach For To Pair With Crème Brûlée

Crème brûlée is delicious and it's also very simple to make. All you need are a couple of egg yolks, some granulated sugar, heavy whipping cream, and a splash of vanilla extract, and you've got yourself an incredibly luxurious treat. If you're feeling adventurous and love experimenting in the kitchen, try this simple trick and infuse corn into the dish. Then watch it take the flavor to a whole new level, as you take a tiny spoon, crack that caramelized thin layer of sugar, and taste the silky, creamy goodness inside. A French classic, first noted in the 1691 cookbook "Le Cuisinier Royal et Bourgeois" by François Massialot, who was a chef at the Palace of Versailles, crème brûlée is undoubtedly the ultimate dessert to impress your guests with.

But unlike its preparation process, finding the perfect drink to pair it with is not quite the easiest task in the world because its rich and creamy profile dominates our palate. Luckily though, we have dessert wines to save the day. This is because their sweet and fruity notes perfectly complement the crème brûlée's custard-like texture, while their acidity helps balance its richness. Just pour yourself a glass of Sauternes, Tawny Port, Muscat de Beaumes-de-Venise, or Late Harvest Riesling, and experience the flavors exploding in your mouth.