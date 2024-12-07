The Only Type Of Wine You Should Reach For To Pair With Crème Brûlée
Crème brûlée is delicious and it's also very simple to make. All you need are a couple of egg yolks, some granulated sugar, heavy whipping cream, and a splash of vanilla extract, and you've got yourself an incredibly luxurious treat. If you're feeling adventurous and love experimenting in the kitchen, try this simple trick and infuse corn into the dish. Then watch it take the flavor to a whole new level, as you take a tiny spoon, crack that caramelized thin layer of sugar, and taste the silky, creamy goodness inside. A French classic, first noted in the 1691 cookbook "Le Cuisinier Royal et Bourgeois" by François Massialot, who was a chef at the Palace of Versailles, crème brûlée is undoubtedly the ultimate dessert to impress your guests with.
But unlike its preparation process, finding the perfect drink to pair it with is not quite the easiest task in the world because its rich and creamy profile dominates our palate. Luckily though, we have dessert wines to save the day. This is because their sweet and fruity notes perfectly complement the crème brûlée's custard-like texture, while their acidity helps balance its richness. Just pour yourself a glass of Sauternes, Tawny Port, Muscat de Beaumes-de-Venise, or Late Harvest Riesling, and experience the flavors exploding in your mouth.
Why Sauternes and Crème Brûlée are a great match
Over the years, Bordeaux has gained fame for its medium to full-bodied reds such as Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Cabernet Franc, which are known for their incredible aging potential. But, what many don't know is that the region is also home to some exceptional sweet whites in its Southeastern region. One of them, Sauternes, named after the area where it's produced, is intensely sweet and almost feels like a burst of sugar the moment it touches your tongue. And that hardly comes as a surprise, given how it contains up to 220 g/L of residual sugar.
That's why, this harmonious blend of Sauvignon Blanc, Muscadelle, and Semillion grapes, with a minimum of 13% alcohol, is a great crème brûlée match. With notes resembling peaches, apricots, and even hints of tropical fruit, its sweetness pairs beautifully with the dessert's creamy texture. And if that's not enough, the wine's honey-like undertones greatly elevate the crème brûlée's caramelized sugar layer.
Tawny port's rich caramel notes enhance crème brûlée's topping
Bold and nutty, Tawny Port is a fortified wine mostly made from a blend of Tinta Roriz, Tinta Barroca, and Tinto Cao grapes. Grown across Portugal's enchanting Douro River Valley, where steep terraced vineyards line both sides of the river, the blend of these unique varieties results in Tawny Port being one of the sweetest wines you can find. A single 5-ounce glass can contain up to 8 grams of sugar. And its 19.5% alcohol content is equally impressive.
Tawny Port offers a captivating mix of aromas and flavors, some of which are dried figs, chocolate, brown sugar, and even caramel. It's actually these caramel notes that make a smaller, 3.5-ounce pour the perfect complement to a crème brûlée. The wine's mahogany hue, complex nutty flavors, and rich amber color, developed through aging in oak barrels even up to 40 years, make this pairing an absolute dream.
What about Muscat de Beaumes-de-Venise?
Muscat de Beaumes-de-Venise is a fortified gem from the Rhône Valley, one of France's most important wine regions known for some exquisite Syrah, Viognier, and Grenache wines. Named after the charming picturesque village where it's produced, this wine is made exclusively from Muscat Blanc à Petits Grains, a versatile variety known for delivering dry, naturally sweet, and even sparkling wines.
But Muscat de Beaumes-de-Venise is a class of its own. Elegant, fruity, and ranging from golden yellow to even amber or copper when its red-skinned mutation is used in the fermentation process, it contains at least 100 g/L residual sugar and a minimum of 15% alcohol.
So how does it pair with crème brûlée? Flawlessly. Its vibrant citrus, lychee, and mango notes, complemented by honeyed undertones, peachy richness, and a hint of spice, will take your crème brûlée to a whole new level. Just chill it in the fridge and pour yourself a glass once it reaches 48 degrees Fahrenheit.
Let's not forget about late harvest Riesling!
Riesling is an exceptionally aromatic grape variety that originates from Germany's Rhine Valley, one of the country's top wine-producing regions. Whether on its own or incorporated into wine blends, Riesling is highly acidic and has a dynamic flavor profile, with notes spanning from floral and citrus to hints of ginger.
However, late harvest Riesling is a whole different story, as the grapes are left on the vine for up to two months after they've reached full ripeness. As such, they are then harvested to make wines with high alcohol content and a lot of sugar.
The wine's ripe pears, apricots, and wildflower honey notes highlight the crème brûlée's creaminess, while the variety's naturally high acidity balances the dessert's sweetness. Chill your bottle to a crisp 48 degrees Fahrenheit, and just pour yourself around 2.5–3 oz. into a small dessert wine glass.