The Absolute Best Sour Beers For Cider Drinkers

Normally a cider drinker but want to try something new? Both hard cider and sour beers are deliciously tart with a crisp, fresh finish. If hard cider is your libation of choice, sour beer might give your favorite ciders a run for their money. Like cider, there are an almost endless variety of sour beers, each with its own distinct taste and feel.

Cider is made from fermented fruit, typically apples, but other varieties can be used at the beginning or toward the end of the process. Yeast helps ferment the juice and converts to alcohol. Some ciders are very sweet while others have a drier texture and taste.

Sour beer also uses yeast to create alcohol, but also depends on specific types of bacteria to bring in that funky, sour element. Different fermentation styles introduce the bacteria at different points in the process. The result is varying flavors and amounts of tart acidity. Just like cider, sour beers tend to be less hoppy than other types of beer and often have a fruity aspect. These sour beers are a tasty alternative that hit similar flavor notes to your favorite cider.