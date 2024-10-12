What Is A Porter Beer, And How Is It Different From Stouts?

It's called "a pint of plain" in Ireland, but in Britain, porter is the only name you'll see on the draft list. It's a variant of brown ale that's defined by its smooth medium body, a malted character, and confectionary flourishes ranging from nuts and chocolate to strong coffee. Once a relic of back-breaking drudgery, nowadays the porter remains in ample rotation at microbreweries and taprooms. But between the shadowy color and mocha-esque flavoring, beer aficionados may have a hard time telling it apart from its close cousin, the stout. When both ales are dark and satiate the soul on a chilly evening, identifying them out of a beer lineup by appearance, smell, and taste is going to be an uphill battle.

So, we spoke with master brewers to get the inside scoop over these two drinks — and the undeniable dualities between them. "You'll find a hundred different thoughts and ideas on the internet on what really makes them different," says Brad Young, head brewer of Cape May Brewing, though there are slight distinctions to keep in mind when separating the two — namely the profile. "I always look for something on the lighter side for porters and something more robust and deeply roasted for stout." Assuming your curiosity's gotten the best of you, let's delve into the dark side to see what porters are, and if they really are different stouts.