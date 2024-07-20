What's The Difference Between Aperitifs And Digestifs?

Fans of tasty booze will attest; there's more to drinking than just getting a buzz. Sampling new flavors, mingling liqueurs with foods, and savoring a communal experience are all reasons to pour a glass. Especially in Europe, such drinking customs have been around for centuries, and take on established contexts like the aperitif and digestif.

At their most fundamental, the difference in the two drink categories seems clear: aperitifs come prior to a meal, and digestifs afterwards. Even their etymology clearly evinces the details — aperitif stems from the Latin verb meaning "to open", while digestif simply means "digestive in French. However, despite such concise delineations, there's lots of complexity.

The range of aperitifs is expansive; many liqueurs, wines and cocktails are suitable offerings, but they all share qualities of low-alcohol and light refreshment. Digestifs lean into boozy and bold territory, but similarly present lots of options. So, while lots of beverages fit into either categorization, there are some clear distinctions to each style, meanings there are some differences to unpack.

