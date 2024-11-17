Sour Vs Gose Beer: What's The Difference?

We get it — craft brewing terminology can be confusing. Maybe you know that there's a difference between ales and lagers, and words like "stout" and "pilsner" ring a bell, but anything more complicated than that makes your eyes glaze over. You may see sour beers and gose beers on the menu at many craft breweries, but if these terms might as well be Greek to you, allow us to explain. Sour beers are a broad category of brews characterized by tart or acidic flavors. Gose beers (pronounced like "goes-uh") are simply a type of sour with specific ingredients added to give them a distinct flavor profile that sets them apart from others in the same category.

Still confused? Think of it like the difference between bourbon and whiskey. All bourbon is whiskey, but not all whiskey is bourbon, just like all goses are sours, but not all sours are goses. While they fall into the same family, these two beers have different ingredients and brewing techniques to set them apart.