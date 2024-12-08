What's The Best Beer To Pair With Chocolate Desserts?

When thinking of the perfect pairing for a square of dark chocolate, you might automatically think of wine. This is a great, classic combo — but if you're not a wine fan or want to switch it up, try beer. Yes, effervescent, hoppy beer is the unlikely companion that can be sipped on alongside artisanal chocolate, triple chocolate cake, or turtle brownies.

This combination may seem sacrilegious to oenophiles, but beer is every bit as suitable a pairing for chocolate as wine, with a wide range of flavors and tasting notes to choose from. When pairing chocolate desserts with beer, it's possible to be incredibly accurate when matching the flavors up because there's so many styles to select from. Pairing wine with chocolate, on the other hand, can be trickier, as the tannins in wine can overpower confection easily.

In general, you'll want to pair harmonious flavors together. A lighter beer will go nicely with lighter chocolate, while heavier, darker beer will be best alongside bolder chocolate desserts. Stick with higher-quality chocolate bars and desserts — less sugar and more flavor are ideal.