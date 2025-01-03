12 Traditional Pickled Foods From Around The World

Pickling and preserving are age-old tactics to make food last. Long before refrigeration and international shipping, pickled foods and preserves were getting us through the winters. Pickling is a great way to extend the life of your produce, and the tangy, briny flavors add some much needed punch to many dishes and even drinks. But it's not only veggies that can be pickled. Different cultures around the world have been pickling for centuries, and they're going far beyond cucumbers.

Before we go deeper, you may be wondering what's the difference between pickling and fermenting. They are different but related processes, and some foods are actually made using both processes. Essentially, pickling relies on salt (and usually vinegar) to preserve foods, while fermentation uses bacteria to create more complex flavors. We will touch on some examples of both in this global roundup.

If you've never gotten beyond bread and butter vs. sweet pickles, there's a whole world to explore. From cabbage to fish to eggs, pickles come in all shapes and sizes. So, whether you're looking to try something new at a local restaurant or hone your home pickling skills, here are some punchy international pickles and fabulous fermented foods to explore.