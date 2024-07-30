Gordon Ramsay Elevates Tuna Salad With 4 Bougie Ingredients

Gordon Ramsay doesn't do anything halfway. Whether it's his eight Michelin stars, the more than 80 restaurants he owns, or his numerous television shows, the Scottish-born celebrity chef is always at full-throttle. So why would his tuna salad be any less supercharged than anything else having to do with him? We thought Julia Child's version of tuna salad was pretty fancy until we heard about Ramsay's elegant version of this lunch time staple.

While Julia Child elevated her tuna salad with crunchy cornichons, capers, and lemon juice, Ramsay takes the dish to a whole other dimension with such bougie ingredients as ahi tuna, quail egg, French green bean salad, and tapenade. He also forgoes bread for a Triscuit cracker and even has an upscale name for it: "Triscuit niçoise," a riff on the classic French salad niçoise that features tuna and hard-boiled eggs. He told Tasting Table in February 2023 that he likes "the idea [of] the elevated tuna niçoise."