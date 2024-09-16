The Major Flavor Differences Between Sauerkraut And Kimchi

Humans have been growing and eating cabbage for thousands of years, and we learned to ferment foods to better preserve them thousands of years before that. It's hardly a surprise that fermented cabbage pops up in recipes all over the world. Sauerkraut (which means "sour cabbage" in German) is a common one, made from raw, fermented cabbage garnished with salt and caraway seeds. Also common is kimchi, a South Korean dish frequently made from fermented cabbage and garnished with spices, but the two versions of fermented cabbage are not the same.

When it comes to flavor, the big difference is that sauerkraut is a simple dish with only a few ingredients beyond the cabbage, while kimchi includes a much larger variety of spices. Sauerkraut tastes tangy, salty, and acidic much like some pickled foods (although fermenting is different from pickling, using bacteria instead of vinegar). Kimchi's flavor will naturally vary depending on how it's made: your classic Napa cabbage kimchi has a generous amount of chili pepper flakes, garlic, ginger, and fish sauce which gives the flavor a sharp kick, and this is typically the dish most associated with the word "kimchi." That said, it's called baechu kimchi if you need to specify it.