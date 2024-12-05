The Tangy Ingredient That Gives Deviled Eggs That Extra Bite

Deviled eggs are, for many, sacrosanct: a dish far too important, and perfect, to interfere with. Any novel additions or subtractions (think avocado mixed into the filling) are seen as unnecessary at best and, at worst, downright blasphemous. The duty one feels, when giving the task of providing deviled eggs for a potluck or dinner is therefore to be taken with some serious weight. However, this doesn't mean that you shouldn't try something new to perk up those creamy, eggy delights. And we have just the thing to give your deviled eggs the perfect amount of zing. Vinegar, a pantry staple, is the secret ingredient in quite a few dishes. Julia Child, for her part, added a splash of apple cider vinegar to her potato salad (along with some potato starch water to bring everything together).

Adding in vinegar to the creamy yolk and mayo mix that goes into the egg white shell will help the filling to pop, cutting through what can, at times, be an overly rich dish. A splash of apple cider vinegar, for example, will bring brightness and a bit of fruitiness that can take an already fantastic dish completely over the top. Only a small amount is needed, around half a teaspoon, to mix in along with the other staple fillings, including yolks, mayonnaise, and mustard. To top off the eggs, you can garnish them with chopped chives and/or a pop of paprika. Et voila! A perfect filling for those devilishly delicious eggs.