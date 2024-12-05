The Tangy Ingredient That Gives Deviled Eggs That Extra Bite
Deviled eggs are, for many, sacrosanct: a dish far too important, and perfect, to interfere with. Any novel additions or subtractions (think avocado mixed into the filling) are seen as unnecessary at best and, at worst, downright blasphemous. The duty one feels, when giving the task of providing deviled eggs for a potluck or dinner is therefore to be taken with some serious weight. However, this doesn't mean that you shouldn't try something new to perk up those creamy, eggy delights. And we have just the thing to give your deviled eggs the perfect amount of zing. Vinegar, a pantry staple, is the secret ingredient in quite a few dishes. Julia Child, for her part, added a splash of apple cider vinegar to her potato salad (along with some potato starch water to bring everything together).
Adding in vinegar to the creamy yolk and mayo mix that goes into the egg white shell will help the filling to pop, cutting through what can, at times, be an overly rich dish. A splash of apple cider vinegar, for example, will bring brightness and a bit of fruitiness that can take an already fantastic dish completely over the top. Only a small amount is needed, around half a teaspoon, to mix in along with the other staple fillings, including yolks, mayonnaise, and mustard. To top off the eggs, you can garnish them with chopped chives and/or a pop of paprika. Et voila! A perfect filling for those devilishly delicious eggs.
A whole world of vinegars to choose from
Now, perhaps you're not a fan of apple cider vinegar, or maybe you want to bring a more savory feel, or pure acidity to the dish. Well, there is no reason to worry on that account, as you can mix and match whichever vinegar you please. White vinegar works well if you're looking for something that can give a more neutral taste, while still giving your dish a zing. If you want something a bit more mild, but with some of the sweetness of apple cider vinegar, you can also try rice wine vinegar (pair this with a sprinkling of sesame seeds over your deviled eggs and prepare for the compliments to roll in).
If you prefer something saucier for your deviled eggs, you can always add in a splash of pickle juice (also great in pasta salad, by the way). This will give your eggs a briny bite that will surely satisfy the pickle lover in your life without upsetting any deviled egg purists. You can, of course, make things a little more controversial by also adding in diced pickles to the filling. Regular dill pickles will work great for this. Or, if you wan't something with a bit more bite, try cornichons. Julia Child added the tiny, briny pickles to her tuna salad. These pickles — diced, along with a splash of their brine — will make your dish of eggs really pop at your next picnic, and will have absolutely everyone, yourself included, reaching for more.