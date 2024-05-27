You're Not Using The Best Part Of Canned Pickled Jalapeños

The main attraction in a can or jar of pickled jalapeños is obviously the tangy green chiles themselves — but if you're throwing out the liquid that they soak in, you're missing a seriously delicious ingredient with a wide range of uses.

Advertisement

That liquid is sometimes described as "juice," but in reality it's a brine, relatively similar to so-called pickle juice that you'd get in any other kind of store-bought pickled product. At its simplest, this brine is just a mix of water, vinegar, and salt, which preserves and pickles the chiles. Of course, if you've ever tasted it, you probably realize that it's a lot more zingy than this list of extremely simple ingredients would imply. There are a couple of reasons for this — firstly, that liquid has a bunch of spicy peppers hanging out in it, so it'll pick up some of their flavor. The brine can become spicy from the capsaicin in the peppers getting mixed into it, and sometimes, jalapeño seeds might just get loose into the brine — they tend to be coated in capsaicin and can add heat, too. Depending on your recipe or the brand you buy, the brine may have other ingredients: A little sugar is common, and herbs or aromatics like garlic also find their way in pretty frequently. Some varieties even include a little onion and carrot, which may also impart flavor. This brine can be used for everything from dips to dressings to meat prep.

Advertisement