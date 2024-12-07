The Long And Winding History Of Sauerkraut

In the early 1200s, Genghis Khan's Mongolian armies invaded China. It's believed that they discovered China's sauerkraut invention during this conquest and started making it themselves. When they set their sights west and invaded parts of eastern and northern Europe, they brought sauerkraut with them, and Europeans became privy to its many benefits. Farmers learned that the fermentation process could preserve their cabbages throughout the harsh winters. Instead of using Chinese rice wine, they realized they could achieve the same effect by just letting the cabbage ferment in saltwater, and that's how the modern version of sauerkraut evolved.

Eventually, sailors learned that they too could use sauerkraut to their advantage. Just like the ancient workers on the Great Wall of China, sailors needed nutritious and long-lasting food to take with them on their voyages. It's estimated that scurvy, which is a disease caused by a severe lack of vitamin C, killed more than 2 million sailors just between the 16th and 18th centuries. Eventually, the British Royal Navy discovered that fresh citrus fruits warded off scurvy, and it was even mandated that each sailor had to consume three-quarters of an ounce of lemon juice per day, per the U.S. Naval Institute.

However, acquiring such large quantities of lemons was both expensive and impractical. British Captain James Cook took note of how Dutch ships seemed to have far fewer cases of scurvy and learned that they traveled with large amounts of sauerkraut to eat. He experimented with feeding sauerkraut to his crew and is often credited with finding the cure to scurvy aboard ships. While other versions of fermented cabbage, such as Korean kimchi, have exploded in popularity, sauerkraut is an ancient comfort food that brings a tangy brightness to a cozy plate of meat and potatoes.