Pepperoncini Vs Banana Peppers: How Do They Differ?

Peppers come in a wide range of shapes and sizes — some estimate up to 50,000 different types exist. So it's no surprise that it can be tricky to distinguish between varieties, especially given the fact that many appear so visually similar. Two pepper types that are especially subject to such confusion are banana peppers and pepperoncini.

Although they hail from different origins, the two are quite similar: they're small and yellowish-green, have waxy skin, and offer a mild spice, accompanied by some tangy flavors. Yet despite such similarities, it's worth noting the slight contrasts of the two peppers. In culinary applications, they offer different qualities that set them apart.

Especially for dishes involving pickling or in a roast, you'll want pepperoncini for their more acidic and spicy notes. Meanwhile, the sweeter palate of banana pepper is ideal for stuffing, or as a palatable crunchy addition to a salad. Versing yourself in such slight nuances will help craft the ideal dish.