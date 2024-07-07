That Side Of Sushi Ginger Belongs On Your Tuna Sandwich

On a list of things you should reconsider ordering from a sushi restaurant, good quality tuna isn't one of them. From classic spicy tuna rolls to albacore tuna, known as shiro maguro, and the coveted bluefin variety, there are a number of ways to enjoy this fish. At the sushi bar, it's especially delectable when you have that essential side of sliced ginger to follow each bite. Nothing beats the complementary sweet yet savory flavor that comes from the plant root being marinated in a mixture of sugar and vinegar.

Unfortunately, though, not everyone can get to their favorite restaurants as often as they'd like. Even sadder: Most people don't have a chef just lounging at their house, ready to whip up some spicy tuna crispy rice at their beck and call. So, how does one bring the tuna-eating party home? The most accessible method is simply to recreate a feasible version of the iconic sushi pairing right from your own kitchen, through a good ol' tuna sandwich complete with ginger. It's as easy as taking a quick trip to a local grocery store like Walmart, Target, or Whole Foods to find the pickled ingredient, or even more conveniently, you can also just take home and use up some of the leftover ginger that came alongside your lunch or dinner sushi order.

