The Origin Story Of Denmark's Iconic Open-Faced Sandwiches

Danish cuisine was almost completely overlooked by the world at large until the 21st century, when the New Nordic food manifesto captivated the hearts of the culinary world, spearheaded by the acclaimed Copenhagen restaurant Noma. Once the Danish restaurant started topping "best of" lists, all eyes fell on Denmark and the New Nordic culinary style. But the dishes served at Noma and depicted in the high-end restaurant's cookbook — dishes built on molecular gastronomy featuring moss and foam — are far removed from what the average Dane eats. If you want to understand real Danish cuisine, the traditional food that has been loved by generations, you need to try smørrebrød.

Advertisement

Smørrebrød is an umbrella term for open-faced sandwiches, which are a big deal in Scandinavia, evidenced by the Swedish saying "to slide in on a shrimp sandwich." But no country does the dish quite like Denmark. The name smørrebrød translates to "butter bread," a reference to the sandwich's typical base of a small slice of Danish rye bread smeared with butter. Aside from those two staple ingredients, however, smørrebrød are a blank canvas. There are countless combinations of toppings, with beef, fish, cheese, and eggs being particularly common. Presentation is as important as ingredients themselves, so smørrebrød are traditionally assembled with great attention to aesthetics. There's also a whole culture behind the practice of eating smørrebrød that dates back over two centuries.

Advertisement