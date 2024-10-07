Make Your Pickled Cucumbers Even Better With One Umami Addition

In the United States, people love chopping up pickles and putting them into sandwiches, cooking with the brine, or eating them straight out of the jar (you do you). You can even grill pickles for a tasty summertime side or place pickles of all shapes and sizes on a broiled salmon burger. The absorbent nature of cucumbers makes them an ideal vegetable to brine, and there's one umami ingredient you can add to take your pickles to the next level: soy sauce.

In Japan, kyurizuke, or "pickled cucumbers," are a common side dish. You'll often see them in soy sauce with sesame seeds, served in their own bowl or alongside the main dinner course with rice and meat. They usually don't brine for as long as their American equivalent, so if you're making kyurizuke at home, you won't have to wait as long to chow down on this delicious vegetable snack.

Combine soy sauce, rice vinegar, sugar, and water to make a tangy pickle brine for your cucumbers. It's as simple as mixing these ingredients and pouring them together in a jar. Stick it in the refrigerator and watch the magic happen after a couple of days as the pickles absorb their delicious soy sauce counterpart.