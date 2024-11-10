5 Delicious Combinations For The Best Fall-Themed Jell-O Shots
The hot summer nights and late sunsets of the warmer months may be in the past, but that's no reason to stop celebrating. Autumn is a beautiful time of year, when the last vestiges of summer mingle with the crisp air and cozy feelings that come as the year winds down. And it also happens to have its fair share of festivities. From family get-togethers and meetups to spooky Halloween parties and holiday meals, there are plenty of reasons to keep the good times rolling well into fall. And the fall season provides great inspiration for brewing up fun concoctions, including fall-themed Jell-O shots.
Jell-O shots are not a new concept, but their versatility and suitability to large batches can't be understated. Once you learn how to make Jell-O shots, your options are virtually limitless for creating fun, seasonal shot ideas that are perfect for holiday parties and just-because get-togethers alike. These ideas can help get you started.
Try apple pie Jell-O shots after a day at the orchard
Perhaps the most quintessential fruits available in the fall, many varieties of apple are in season and ready to be picked as the summer closes and fall slowly creeps in. And apple season goes hand-in-hand with baking up some delicious apple pie. But after a long day of picking apples, you'll probably be in the mood to trade serving plates for Jell-O shot glasses.
Whipping up a batch of apple pie Jell-O shots is incredibly simple and doesn't even use a flavored Jell-O. With a base of virgin apple cider and a pack of gelatin, this festive tipple gets its fire from Fireball or the lower-sugar Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire. After they set up, top them off with some whipped topping and a dash of cinnamon, allspice, or nutmeg for that authentic apple pie experience.
Start the holiday morning off right with cinnamon roll Jell-O shots
When autumn rolls around, it's tempting to throw cinnamon on just about anything and everything. It just really encapsulates all the cozy vibes of fall. And while you can (and should) easily brew up a cinnamon syrup to use on pretty much anything you want, you can extend the spice to your Jell-O shot experience as well.
A mixture of cream soda and Fireball mixed with flavorless gelatin mimics the flavor combo of the yeasty sweet buns and toasty cinnamon-sugar spread. But that Fireball provides plenty of spice and alcoholic oomph, so just as a cinnamon roll is topped with sugary icing, top your Jell-O shot with whipped cream once they're cooled and ready to be dished out. Sprinkle the whipped cream with cinnamon or reserved cinnamon-sugar for a gorgeous presentation.
Candy corn shots are a boozy twist on a Halloween classic
What better way to celebrate the spooky season than with a reminder of a timeless Halloween staple. Candy corn's difficult-to-identify flavor (and sugar content, probably) is certainly divisive. But you can't deny that the image of candy corn is an automatic signal that fall is well and truly here. But why leave all the candy-gathering for the kids? You deserve to have your treat too, and you can have it without passing on booze with candy corn Jell-O shots!
These shots really pull off the candy corn look with their layered effect. But don't worry. Layering these shots is a walk in the park compared to other boozy layered drinks, although it does take a bit of time. Essentially, you're making layered Jell-O, meaning you have to allow each layer to set up before pouring the next.
You start with a vodka-infused lemon Jell-O, which occupies the bottom third of your shot glasses. Once that has set, you can make your second layer with orange Jell-O and orange liqueur (like triple sec or Grand Marnier), which comprises the middle third of the shot. Last but not least, you make a creamy gelatinous top layer with water, vodka, gelatin, and sweetened condensed milk. Your candy corn Jell-O shots will fit right in at your next Halloween party, but don't expect them to stick around for very long.
Honor a Thanksgiving staple with bourbon pecan pie shots
Pecan pie is a dessert deeply rooted in the fall season. You could spend your time poring over Ree Drummond's pecan pie pro tips or Joanna Gaines' spicy pecan pie twist. But with bourbon pecan pie Jell-O shots, you get all the delicious flavors of your favorite Thanksgiving pie in an easy, convenient, and craveable shot format.
Neutral gelatin powder is certainly your friend here -– all the flavor comes from the combination of brown sugar, dark corn syrup, vanilla, and butter extract along with the potent combo of bourbon and vodka. To ensure there's plenty of pecan flavor, you crush the nuts and combine them with brown sugar before sprinkling it atop your shots. Gild the lily with a dollop of whipped cream and a pecan half at serving time. You could even take it one step further and make a bourbon-infused whipped cream for an extra-boozy boost!
Pumpkin spice season comes earlier every year
The pumpkin spice latte trend has become a modern cliche, and for good reason. While pumpkin spice itself has a much longer history, the pumpkin spice latte has really captured the cultural zeitgeist. Now, it's hard to go anywhere during autumn without seeing pumpkin-spiced-something. Making pumpkin spice lattes at home yields tasty results, but if you need something that's easier to make ahead, you can enjoy the pumpkin spice season with some latte-inspired Jell-O shots instead.
Using cold brew coffee, vanilla vodka, French vanilla coffee creamer, and some pumpkin spice syrup, you can nail both the taste and the look of a pumpkin spice latte in miniature Jell-O shot form. To ensure these PSL shots are as good as your pals remember, pick up a good cold brew. You can make your own using a cold brew coffee maker like the CoffeeBear or pick up the best store-bought cold brew brand you can find. You also need a high-quality flavored syrup. Amazon sells well-known brand Torani's pumpkin spice syrup in an easy pump bottle.
Once your shots are set, top them with some whipped topping and some pumpkin spice or pumpkin spice substitute, and you have fun, delicious Jell-O shots that really evoke those fall vibes.