5 Delicious Combinations For The Best Fall-Themed Jell-O Shots

What better way to celebrate the spooky season than with a reminder of a timeless Halloween staple. Candy corn's difficult-to-identify flavor (and sugar content, probably) is certainly divisive. But you can't deny that the image of candy corn is an automatic signal that fall is well and truly here. But why leave all the candy-gathering for the kids? You deserve to have your treat too, and you can have it without passing on booze with candy corn Jell-O shots!

These shots really pull off the candy corn look with their layered effect. But don't worry. Layering these shots is a walk in the park compared to other boozy layered drinks, although it does take a bit of time. Essentially, you're making layered Jell-O, meaning you have to allow each layer to set up before pouring the next.

You start with a vodka-infused lemon Jell-O, which occupies the bottom third of your shot glasses. Once that has set, you can make your second layer with orange Jell-O and orange liqueur (like triple sec or Grand Marnier), which comprises the middle third of the shot. Last but not least, you make a creamy gelatinous top layer with water, vodka, gelatin, and sweetened condensed milk. Your candy corn Jell-O shots will fit right in at your next Halloween party, but don't expect them to stick around for very long.